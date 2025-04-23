Benson Boone demands ‘valid' critique from trolls

Benson Boone responds to critics over hate

Benson Boone just asked his haters to “at least have a good reason” for not admiring his work.

After the pop sensation rose to stardom with his chart-topping 2024 single Beautiful Things, garnering more than two billion streams on Spotify, he supported Taylor Swift last summer at Wembley Stadium and recently welcomed legendary Queen guitarist, Brian May, to perform Bohemian Rhapsody with him earlier this month at Coachella.

In his latest TikTok video, Boone took an aim at his critics who remain unimpressed by his success, writing, “If you hate me or my music, at least have a good reason for it.”

The In The Stars hitmaker continued, “I just read a comment that said ‘idek why I hate Benson Boone but it feels right.’ Like WHAT!? how am I supposed to improve after reading that?”

“At least say something valid like ‘he low key just flips everywhere can he doing anything else?’ Or even ‘I just don’t like his songs even though I’m basing my opinion off the only one that I’ve heard over and over’ (super valid),” he added.

This comes after the singer and musician faced hate over his acrobatic performance at the 2025 Grammys and when the Coachella crowd seemed relatively less excited when Boone brought out Sir Brian May to perform with him.

Mocking the lukewarm and unexpected reaction, during his second set of the popular music festival, he brought out a cardboard cutout of the Queen guitarist.

However, the May himself was delighted to have shared the stage with Benson Boone, writing on his Instagram:

“This particular way of concluding Bohemian Rhapsody will be hard to beat in the years to come !!! Thanks. And for Benson and his entire team, I have no words. I’m awestruck. Photo by Allen J. Schaben, I understand. Aeronautics by Benson Boone, esq. Bri.”