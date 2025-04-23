 
Geo News

Cancer-stricken King Charles shows intent to help those living with disease

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer last year

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 23, 2025

Cancer-stricken King Charles shows intent to help those living with disease

King Charles and Queen Camilla will host a reception in celebration of community-based initiatives raising awareness about cancer and supporting those living with cancer.

The Buckingham Palace revealed in February last year that Charles had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer detected in tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

While he was able to return to public duties two months later, the number of engagements had been limited on medical advice.

In October, Charles and his wife Camilla made a brief stopover in India where they stayed at a holistic health centre following his first major trip since being diagnosed with cancer to Australia and Samoa.

Overall 2024 had been difficult for the royals.

The disclosure in March that the king's daughter-in-law Kate, the wife of heir Prince William, was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer was another shock.

While her treatment has now ended, her return to official engagements has been limited and she said her path to full recovery would be long. 

William said it had been the hardest 12 months of his life and "brutal" for the family.

Brian Tyree Henry reveals what it's like to work with Julia Roberts
Brian Tyree Henry reveals what it's like to work with Julia Roberts
John Cena, Idris Elba reunite for 'Heads of State' video
John Cena, Idris Elba reunite for 'Heads of State'
Meghan Markle spills the beans on Princess Lilibet's childhood and daily routine
Meghan Markle spills the beans on Princess Lilibet's childhood and daily routine
Who made Prince Louis' birthday video?
Who made Prince Louis' birthday video?
Penn Badgley on why he didn't attend 'Gossip Girl' costars' parties
Penn Badgley on why he didn't attend 'Gossip Girl' costars' parties
Penn Badgley opens up about dating Blake Lively amid her legal battle
Penn Badgley opens up about dating Blake Lively amid her legal battle
Ozzy Osbourne begins ‘endurance training' for live comeback
Ozzy Osbourne begins ‘endurance training' for live comeback
Buckingham Palace to host garden party
Buckingham Palace to host garden party