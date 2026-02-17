Jacob Elordi reveals reason behind his firm anti-social media policy

Jacob Elordi is famously not on social media and he has now addressed the scrutiny into his decision to stay off of it.

While the Oscar nominated star used to own Twitter and Instagram accounts in the past, he got rid of both profiles years ago and has never been spotted online since.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Australian actor revealed that he currently has “no relationship with social media.”

Opening up about the reason why that is so, he added, “My dream was to be an actor. My dream was to play in the movies and, you know, I’m far too nervous to ask for more than that. I’ve been given exactly what I wanted, and I see it exactly how I dreamed it, and I live it how I dreamed it. So for me, that’s about all I can handle.”

“I have a pretty strong refusal to lose my life to an industry, you know. I consider myself an actor and just an actor. And so for me, life kind of goes on outside the set, and outside of these lights and cameras and things,” he continued. “I don’t have too much trouble in the world.”

Jacob, 28, had his breakout in the industry after appearing in the 2018 Netflix film The Kissing Booth, which went on to spawn two additional sequels.

He found further success with HBO’s Euphoria, eventually finding his way to cinema, while currently enjoying a career high with Frankenstein and Wuthering Heights.

His performance in the Guillermo del Toro-directed project earned him the Critics Choice Award for best supporting actor earlier this year, with a plethora of other nominations, including an Academy Award nod in the same category.

While the more recently released Emerald Fennell-directed feature, co-starring Margot Robbie, proved to be his career best box office opening.