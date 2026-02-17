Is Brooklyn Beckham fueling family feud for limelight?

The Beckham family saga isn’t cooling off –it’s just getting quieter on one side.

As Brooklyn Beckham continues making headlines over his reported rift with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, insiders say what’s happening behind the scenes tells a very different story.

Moreover, Brooklyn also unfollowed Gordon Ramsey for defending his parents, the attention only intensified. And according to sources, that may not be accidental.

“This is the most relevant he’s ever felt on his own,” one insider claims. “The feud keeps him in the headlines.”