Actor Sophie Nyweide dies, cause of death still unknown

Sophie Nyweide, known for her work in "Noah" and "Mammoth" has died at the age of 24, the former child star's family said.

According to multiple reports, she was found dead in mysterious circumstances on April 14.

An online obituary said, “Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.

It added, “Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her are heartbroken their efforts couldn’t save her […] She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.”

The obituary did not give a cause of death.

TMZ reported that police in Vermont said she was found lifeless on a riverbank and they're looking into a range of possible causes, including foul play

Sophie was found at the scene alongside a man who, according to investigators, is cooperating with the investigation but is not considered a suspect or person of interest.

Nyweide's mother, Shelly, shared a statement with TMZ on Tuesday, April 22.

"My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman," she said.

"She was with other people when she died. I didn't know them. There is an investigation ongoing. The autopsy results are not in. They said it would take six to eight weeks. So I can't say definitively.”

According to a report, the former child star was pregnant at the time of her death.