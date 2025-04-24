 
Geo News

Meghan Markle pushes Prince Harry to turn ‘sore loser' image

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to do damage control over tough situation

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 24, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are worried about the carefully orchestrated campaign against them, says an insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched probe into the hate campaign against them as they worry about their image.

A source tells Radar Online that the couple is "on a mission to unearth those who they believe are not supporting them in the industry".

They said: "They feel there’s been an orchestrated hate campaign against them from both sides of the Atlantic, and they’re determined to identify those behind it. Harry and Meghan don’t want to come off as sore losers. They rely on their high-powered friends, like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, to investigate the situation, hoping to better understand this setback and address any potential sabotage."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

