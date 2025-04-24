 
Geo News

Meghan Markle scratches head over ‘pulling power' for new podcast

Meghan Markle wants to onboard influential people on her podcast about women

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 24, 2025

Meghan Markle is worried about the lack of impact her podcast is generating amongst the A-listers.

The Duchess of Sussex, who called celebrities including Taylor Swift on podcast ‘Confessions of a female founder,’ was snubbed for her efforts.

Daily Mail quotes a source close to production: "No one's picking up the phone. The show is not landing."

The source added: "There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem. It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."

The insider added that Meghan has ‘dialled all the big names’ for ‘honest conversations with women who've built from the ground up, faced challenges and kept going’ but was rejected by all.

'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' casting revealed
'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' casting revealed
Gleb Savchenko shuts down Brooks Nader cheating allegations after split
Gleb Savchenko shuts down Brooks Nader cheating allegations after split
Ryan Reynolds gets honest about 'Green Lantern'
Ryan Reynolds gets honest about 'Green Lantern'
Penn Badgley reveals he was 'close to broke' before this project
Penn Badgley reveals he was 'close to broke' before this project
Pete Davidson reveals how long it will take him to be completely tattoo-free
Pete Davidson reveals how long it will take him to be completely tattoo-free
Tom Ellis lands major role in new crime show after two projects cancellations
Tom Ellis lands major role in new crime show after two projects cancellations
Teddi Mellencamp shares an unexpected update about her ongoing cancer struggle
Teddi Mellencamp shares an unexpected update about her ongoing cancer struggle
Tina Knowles reveals why she raised Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly each differently
Tina Knowles reveals why she raised Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly each differently