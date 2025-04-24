Meghan Markle scratches head over ‘pulling power' for new podcast

Meghan Markle is worried about the lack of impact her podcast is generating amongst the A-listers.



The Duchess of Sussex, who called celebrities including Taylor Swift on podcast ‘Confessions of a female founder,’ was snubbed for her efforts.

Daily Mail quotes a source close to production: "No one's picking up the phone. The show is not landing."

The source added: "There's no Taylor Swift. No Beyoncé. Not even a Hailey Bieber. And when you're pitching female empowerment, that's a problem. It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal."

The insider added that Meghan has ‘dialled all the big names’ for ‘honest conversations with women who've built from the ground up, faced challenges and kept going’ but was rejected by all.