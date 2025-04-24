Kneecap admits receiving ‘threats' post Coachella stunt

Kneecap lands in hot waters after Coachella performance

Kneecap, a rap trio, just admitted receiving death threats after their Coachella message.

The Belfast musicians, who are knowns for their rather vocal political stances were harshly criticized after they called out Israel’s role in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

During their 2025 Coachella set, which was scheduled in the second week of the festival, Kneecap displayed a message on the screen accusing Israel of committing genocide and war crimes against Palestinians.

“Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes” and “F**k Israel. Free Palestine,” their message read.

Taking to their official X, formerly Twitter, the Irish artists called out the “hundreds of violent Zionist threats,” and now, their manager, Daniel Lambert, has cleared the air.

“I think that, to the band’s massive credit, there’s three working-class young people here who’ve built a career for themselves on the basis of the Irish language and music and culture and identity,” he told RTE Radio during his interview.

Lambert continued, “They have the bravery and the conviction – especially given where they’ve come from in post-conflict society – to stand up for what’s right, and are willing to do that despite the fact that it may harm their career, despite the fact that it may harm their income, and they should be praised massively for that.”

“It’s an extremely strong position for young people to take, especially young people from a working-class background,” he added.

When the Kneecap manager was asked if they were risking to tar everyone in Israel under the same umbrella, he replied, “Absolutely not,” clarifying that, “I think when you refer to ‘Israel’ in messaging, as we did, that you’re referring to the Israeli government.”