Meghan Markle hopes to not miss son Prince Archie's milestone

Meghan Markle talks about son Prince Archie’s milestone

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Prince Archie is growing up too fast!

The 43-year-old former royal made her appearance at the TIME100 Summit held in New York and was quick to express her excitement over returning back to her home in California.

Talking about how she manages motherhood with her professional life, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her 5-year-old son is soon to achieve an exciting milestone, that is, he is about to lose his first tooth.

Revealing that little Archie might just lose his tooth "this week," Meghan expressed, "(It's) about to happen, and I just hope I'm back home in time for it!"

She also told her audience at the TIME100 Summit that she is the "happiest I've ever been."

"To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful...I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do,” Meghan added.

This fresh update about Prince Charlie, who will turn six-years-old on May 6, comes on the same day his cousin, Prince Louis, the son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton respectively, celebrated his seventh birthday.