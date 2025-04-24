Christian McCaffrey reveals shows he's watching with pregnant Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey gets candid about fatherhood journey kicking in already amid wife's first pregnancy

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are binge-watching a new show as part of their "research" on becoming first-time parents.

McCaffrey, 28, was on the set of his shoot for Cadillac when an exchange with People Magazine led to his preparation for the baby on the way.

"A lot of research, a lot of questions to parents, but one thing I've realised is everybody's experience is different," said McCaffrey, who is Cadillac's global ambassador.

"I think it's one of those things that you just have to go through, do the best you can with the information that you have," he continued.

With that said, the 49ers star then spilled the beans on the show they've been taking notes from.

"We watch a lot of shows together but lately, we've been watching Top Chef," he told the publication.

"Not just good recipes, but efficient and fast recipes, so we've been watching a lot of Top Chef to get the food inspiration in."

The San Francisco 49ers runner back then revealed the pregnancy cravings his wife has been having recently.

"She's been craving salads...I never knew that was a thing," he shared. "I don't know what it is about the leaves, but she's been craving them!"

McCaffrey also admitted to fatherhood changing him already for the better, adding a "positive pressure" on the NFL star to "set a good example."

"I'm very lucky," McCaffrey said of his marriage to the influencer, who he wed in her home state of Rhode Island. "I have an amazing wife who's been so great during her whole pregnancy and has made the process look easy, even though I know it's not. And so I'm just excited to do it with her."

The couple initially met on a blind date in 2019 and married in 2024. Culpo announced her pregnancy just recently in March.