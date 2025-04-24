Shawn Levy makes a rare comment about his 'creative soulmate' Rayn Reynolds

Shawn Levy calls Ryan Reynolds his 'creative soulmate'

Shawn Levy praised Ryan Reynolds as his “creative soulmate,” teasing more collaborations with the actor beyond Marvel.

In a recent chat with People at the Broadway premiere of Stranger Things: The First Shadow in New York City, Levy admitted that after working with Reynolds on Deadpool's sequel last year, The Proposal actor has evolved into his "creative soulmate"

"I love that you felt the need to say his last name. I'm very clear on the Ryan I've spent the last six years of my life with,"

Back in November 2024, Reynolds expressed her desire to work on a project with Levy and Hugh Jackman that would be outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During his conversation with the outlet, Ley teased that he and Reynolds "definitely [have] stuff" in the process.

"Between Free Guy and Adam Project and Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and I have a brotherhood," he noted. "And [he] really feels like a creative soulmate to me. So we're talking about a lot. It could be original movies, it could be related to the last movie we made. We're talking about a lot. For sure, Reynolds and I are not done with each other."