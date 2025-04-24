Meghan Markle is guarding Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet memories

Meghan Markle is revealing why she didn’t film her reality cooking show in her own home.



The Duchess of Sussex, who resides in the glamorous mansion in Montecito, says she did not want to cloud Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s memories.

Speaking to TIME presenter Jessica Sibley and journalist Sam Jacobs, Meghan said: "Eighty people in the kitchen isn't really the childhood memory I’d like them [her kids] to have."

She added: "Part of what’s really really important is that love language of taking care of people feeds me. It’s in many ways part of my self care."

Meghan continued: "Doing it in a way that’s thoughtful and so authentic it actually energises you as opposed to depleting you."