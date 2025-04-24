 
Geo News

Meghan Markle is guarding Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet memories

Meghan Markle talks about key decision around Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s future

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 24, 2025

Meghan Markle is revealing why she didn’t film her reality cooking show in her own home.

The Duchess of Sussex, who resides in the glamorous mansion in Montecito, says she did not want to cloud Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s memories.

Speaking to TIME presenter Jessica Sibley and journalist Sam Jacobs, Meghan said: "Eighty people in the kitchen isn't really the childhood memory I’d like them [her kids] to have."

She added: "Part of what’s really really important is that love language of taking care of people feeds me. It’s in many ways part of my self care."

Meghan continued: "Doing it in a way that’s thoughtful and so authentic it actually energises you as opposed to depleting you."

Why Meghan Markle will eventually leave Prince Harry, experts predicts video
Why Meghan Markle will eventually leave Prince Harry, experts predicts
Yolanda Hadid cheers up daughter Gigi Hadid on entering 30s
Yolanda Hadid cheers up daughter Gigi Hadid on entering 30s
Prince Harry's ‘plotting' could pose great threat to the Royals video
Prince Harry's ‘plotting' could pose great threat to the Royals
Kristin Cavallari reveals faces of her kids as they join reality series
Kristin Cavallari reveals faces of her kids as they join reality series
Christian McCaffrey reveals shows he's watching with pregnant Olivia Culpo
Christian McCaffrey reveals shows he's watching with pregnant Olivia Culpo
Lindsay Lohan's father Michael caught in major assault case: Report
Lindsay Lohan's father Michael caught in major assault case: Report
Meghan Markle hopes to not miss son Prince Archie's milestone
Meghan Markle hopes to not miss son Prince Archie's milestone
Lizzo gives tips to ‘regulate' health in weight loss journey
Lizzo gives tips to ‘regulate' health in weight loss journey