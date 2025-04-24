Tina Knowles reveals why she raised Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly each differently

Tina Knowles revealed that she raised her daughters Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly according to their personalities.

The superstar mom opened up about her journey as a mother who raised her daughters in the spotlight.

Recalling her parent's upbringing and how it shaped her motherhood journey, Knoweles told People, "My parents never said, ‘Oh, you could be anything you want to be (so) I told my kids the sky’s the limit every day."

“I always looked at my kids very differently,” she continued. "All three have totally different personalities so I couldn't lump them into one category. And I always spent time with each one of them separately so that they could feel special.”

Knowles further shared how her daughters have helped her in many things, she said, "Beyoncé and Solange have taught me to be fearless and to not have hang ups. That's one of the biggest things that Beyoncé has taught me, is to just take a compliment and say thank you."

Whereas Solange "has taught me how to just be fearless about dressing. She's like, 'Mom, go for it. Stop wearing a black suit every day.'"

Reflecting on her hard time when she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she revealed how her daughters are always mindful of her routine medical checkups.

"They were very supportive of me and very conscious of the fact that you have to get your mammograms on time," The proud mom noted.

"My journey has been filled with, oh God, so many obstacles, so many hardships, but it's also been filled with a tremendous amount of joy, love, laughter, dancing. Making women feel beautiful," Knowles said, concluding, "(But) being a mother, it's been the best part of it."