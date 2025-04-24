Tom Ellis lands major role in new crime show after two projects cancellations

Tom Ellis will be playing detective in a new project.

CBS has announced a new crime show slated to premiere later this year.

The announcement comes a month after two popular FBI spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted were cancelled by the channel after a six-season and a four-season run respectively.

The new offshoot set in the FBI universe CIA will now star the Lucifer alum as a "fast-talking, rule-breaking loose-cannon" officer in the Central Intelligence Agency.

The official synopsis reveals that Ellis also has an unnamed “by-the-book” partner, a “seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of the law.”

“When this odd couple are [sic] assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength,” the logline reads.

The upcoming show will have David Hudgins as the showrunner with Dick Wolf as executive producer along with Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.