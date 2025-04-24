 
Gleb Savchenko shuts down Brooks Nader cheating allegations after split

The former couple first met on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars in September

Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Gleb Savchenko broke his silence over his recent split from Brooks Nader for a second time.

Following the reports that the Dancing with the Stars pros parted ways again after the 28-year-old model allegedly caught Gleb cheating, Gleb set his record straight.

In a recent chat with E!, Gleb addressed the claims saying, “I’m not a cheater.”

“I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy,” he continued.

The 41-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro further clarified, “I’m not a f*** boy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps.”

Calling out the online speculations, he added, “Everybody sees it and reads it and speculates about it.”

Gleb revealed that he used to meet Brooks “every single day” even when he was touring for DWTS live and did not get any off days.

“This thing happened that broke my heart,” Gleb noted, though he’s “doing okay” now.

“It was really upsetting,” he remarked.

