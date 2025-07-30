 
Kourtney, Khloe giving Kim Kardashian a hard time about love life: Source

Kim Kardashian reportedly has been making use of bizarre ways to win new love

July 30, 2025

Photo: Kourtney, Khloe not on board as Kim Kardashian tries to find love again: Source
Kim Kardashian is reportedly seeking help from AI to become a better partner. 

As per the latest report of Star Magazine, the mother of four has hoped on to the AI bandwagon and has been talking to customized AI personalities.

“It’s like a warm-up before she steps into the real world of dating again,” a source told the outlet.

However, not everyone in the Kardashian clan is on board with this digital experiment and reportedly Kourtney and Kourtney have been the major resistance for Kim. 

 “Her sisters Kourtney and Khloé are giving her a hard time about it,” the source said and remarked, “But she claims it’s helping her with her ‘game.’”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kim has been unlucky in her love life because she has had three divorces. 

Reportedly, she has been insecure about the new, younger competition in the town which has been keeping her to get a new beau. 

It was reported that she tried to mingle again with Pete Davidson, but he turned her down. 

Following that, she set her eyes on Tom Brady at Jeff Bezos wedding only to be ignored by him.

