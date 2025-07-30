Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas confirm romance amid outing

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas' romance confirmed

It has been speculated for some time that Tom Cruise is dating Ana de Armas. Now, the pair's latest outing in Vermont confirms the romance.



In photos shared by TMZ, the couple is seen holding hands while keeping a low profile as they walk on the streets.

Not only this, the duo drove through a national park and also did shopping, along with a stop to have an ice cream.

The outing follows Tom and Ana being spotted dancing at an Oasis concert in London.

February of this year was the first time when rumours swirled that the stars had been dating after they were seen having dinner in London. Since then, they have snapped multiple times in several places.

Apart from romance, Tom and Ana are working on their upcoming film Deeper. “It’s so much fun, and we're definitely working on a lot of things,” the actress previously said on GMA about her working relationship with the megastar.

“Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited," she gushed.

Similarly, the Top Gun star earlier raved about Ana's performance in Ballerina, saying, "I just saw the movie. It just kicks ***!"

In response to the praise, the Blonde star at the time told E! News, “It makes me really happy and proud. It’s surreal that someone like him is liking the movie and supporting the film and celebrating other people’s films.”

Moreover, Ana also shared that she has a few projects with Tom in the pipeline, though she did not name them.