Tedi Mellencamp reveals shocking '50/50' cancer prognosis in raw confession

Tedi Mellencamp shares painful truths of stage 4 cancer

Tedi Mellencamp is battling against stage 4 cancer with a “50/50” prognosis but she is holding onto hope.

On the Tuesday, July 29 episode of Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast, The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the 44-year-old American TV personality revealed she has put her focus on “belief,” not fear and shed light on the emotional toll of living with cancer.

Mellencamp, who has been given a "50-50" chance of surviving, said, "There's a sense of sadness that comes along with not feeling your best. The dips, the highs and lows, the unknown."

For the unversed, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum announced in April of this year that her disease has advanced to stage 4 and has spread to her brain and lungs.

She has been sharing updates on her ongoing melanoma after she had 17 surgeries for the skin cancer and needed radiotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgery to treat the tumours.

"I would be lying if I said I also didn't have a little bit of anger. Why did this happen to me? In my mind, I was so healthy. I was taking care of myself. I play sports,” Mellencamp confessed.

Now, the Next Level star has withdrawn herself from her favourite physical activities due to the severe side effects of treatment.

She went on to talk about her father, John Mellencamp’s support throughout her painful journey by saying, “He has been beyond. With all of these medical treatments and everything. He has stepped in; he's helped me have a nurse … he calls me every single day. He makes sure that I'm okay.”