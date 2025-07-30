Teddi Mellencamp spills on her relationship with ex Edwin Arroyave after cancer diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp gets honest about ex-Edwin Arroyave's support amid her cancer

Teddi Mellencamp recently got candid and opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Edwin Arroyave.

The 44-year-old American television personality showed up on The Jamie Kern Lima Show on Tuesday, July 29 where she reminisced about how she and Arroyave paused their divorce after discovering she has stage 4 brain cancer last February.

Mellencamp said, “I always knew he'd do the right thing by me. If he wanted to, he could still be filing and finishing this divorce off right now.”

“But, my dad [musician John Mellencamp] and family just said, like, 'I don't think this is the right thing for her to be able to try to navigate right now or figure out.' It was like, 'Yeah, of course. No, we'll wait. We'll wait until she's better, and then we'll figure it out,'" she revealed.

At one point in the show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum called Arroyave her "ex-husband" and went on to clarify by admitting she does not “know what you call somebody you were married to, then you filed for divorce, and then you got cancer, so then everything went on hold.”

For the unversed, Mellencamp and Arroyave, the 48-year-old television personality, tied the knot in July 2011 and after 13 years of their marriage, she filed for divorce in November 2024.

Notably, this happened just three months before she found out about her melanoma, which was first discovered in 2022, and has now spread to her brain and lungs.

Before her diagnosis, the Celebrity Big Brother star was “not feeling well” and wished she had no barriers with Arroyave regarding her needs.

“I think men so often want to be the protector and the provider and the this and the that. I just wanted somebody to come lay in bed with me and watch a movie. I wanted someone to collapse with me for a little bit, not fix me,” Teddi Mellencamp explained.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the couple welcomed three children together: Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5.