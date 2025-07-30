 
Elizabeth Olsen faces tough choice in 'Eternity' trailer

'Eternity' stars Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, and Miles Teller in the lead

July 30, 2025

A24 releases 'Eternity' trailer featuring Elizabeth Olsen

A24 released the upcoming film Eternity trailer starring Elizabeth Olsen, who has to make a big decision: to choose between Miles Teller and Callum Turner.

As the movie will premiere at the forthcoming Toronto International Film Festival, the teaser shows the Marvel star has a week to decide with whom she will spend her life in the afterlife or Eternity.

Miles (Larry) is the partner with whom she shared her life, while Callum (Luke) is her first love who died years ago.

“A lot has happened in a week,” an indecisive 36-year-old says to Larry in the footage. “You died. I died. I’ve just been reunited with both of my dead husbands, and I have to pick where to spend eternity.”

David Freyne serves as the film's director and co-writer with Pat Cunnane, while Tim White and Trevor White are producers.

Elizabeth had previously teased about the movie in an interview with Extra, saying, "It’s real fun. It’s a callback to Billy Wilder films. I think it’s gonna be a special romantic comedy that we’re all really proud of. I’m excited for it to come out this year.”

Eternity is in theatres in November.

