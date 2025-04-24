Tom Holland's plans for a baby with Zendaya: ‘I'll disappear off the face of the earth'

Tom Holland's desires for fatherhood come into view

What Tom Holland has planned for the day he becomes a dad has just been brought to light.

The entire thing has been shared by an inside source that is well placed within the duo’s social circle.

And during their interview with Heat World this insider said, “‘He’s talked about wanting to start a family, but that’s very far off.”

Because “Zendaya’s also got a few massive projects in development and she doesn’t want to drop that ball.”

However, insiders aren’t the only ones who’ve gotten honest about the Spider-Man star also made a shocking admission about his future endevors when he does become a dad.

According to Hollland himself, “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies any more.”

He told Variety “Golf and dad” will be what occupies his time” because “I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

In terms of what their future together is going to look like, the source explained that “They might not be able to manage a wedding this year, but they want to at least get started on their nest.”

And “Zendaya has a place in LA” where “they’re be living there while they’re shooting Spider-Man together,” however, “they’re actually looking to buy somewhere together in the US.”

In the end “they want a place that they create together. There’s no big rush, but they are searching,” the insider said before signing off completely.