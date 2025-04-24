King Charles' plans for the remainder of his chemotherapy: ‘Makes you so tried'

King Charles' intentions for chemo, and his reign come to light

King Charles appears to have things set in motion for the remainder of his reign, as well as cancer treatment, and its all been shared by the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward.

In an interview with Newsweek she got honest right off the bat and warned that he may not be planning to slow down at all because, “The trouble is, he's been so conditioned to work that I don't think he functions unless he's working.”

“When he's not working, he's probably a bit all over the place… He's always working, and it's just not his nature to take an afternoon nap, which I'm sure Camilla is trying to make him do.”

But at the end of the day, “Cancer treatment makes you very, very tired." So “The trouble is it's his duty as monarch to do these stifling, boring handshakes with incoming and outgoing ambassadors. How boring that must be.”

“I would think that's very exhausting,” she even commented. “But the only way he could slow down is if someone took over some of his official roles as monarch.”

In the end, “If someone could take some of that away from him, I think his life would be easier,” she even added before concluding.

For those unversed, news about the King being asked to slow down has been coming in waves since his initial diagnosis, abdication has also been hypothesized by experts at the same time but as of right now, it’s believed that any preparations are being done “quietly” given how “unpleasant” it can be, according to InTouch.