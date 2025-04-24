 
Joshua Jackson reveals surprising connection with his ex Katie Holmes

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes were dating from 1998 to 1999

Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Joshua Jackson has opened up about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Katie Holmes.

During the early season of Dawson's Creek, Jackson and Holmes dated from 1998 to 1999.

In a recent episode of Dinner On Me podcast, the Doctor Odyssey actor candidly discussed the bond he formed while filming the teen drama series.

Referring to the friendship of the series’ co-stars, Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams, he said, “Busy and Michelle are very, very close. And Katie and I are very close.”

Moreover, the Hollywood actor admitted that even though they are not in regular contact with each other, they are ‘still close’.

"These moments, like, these major moments in life are, like, other than your husband, there’s probably no other people in your life that you are that forged to. Because you had to go through good and bad, and happy and f*** you, and don’t talk to me and I love you,” Jackson added.

Before concluding, the 46-year-old actor shared that he has been planning a reunion with the cast members. 

For those unversed, Dawson's Creek aired for six seasons, based on 128 episodes, from 1998 to 2003. 

