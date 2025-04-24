Photo: Real reason why Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant kept engagement secret

Keanu Reeves and Alexanda Grant are reportedly smitten with each other.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, Keanu and Alexandra adore each other and tying the knot is pretty much on their cards.

For those unversed, the duo has allegedly exchanged rings, but their engagement has not been publicly confirmed yet.

Explaining the rationale behind keeping the big announcement under wraps, a source told the outlet that “they guard their privacy obsessively, so they didn’t announce their engagement”

“but they are very much engaged and have been for some time,” the insider even added.

Before signing off from the chat, the source tipped, “The wedding has been put off multiple times but there’s no doubt it will happen, they’re madly in love and such a good match.”

Fans will be aware that the Matrix actor and the 51-year-old Grant, the visual artist, have known each other since 2011.

The same year, they worked on a book together called Ode to Happiness, as the actor wrote the text while Alexandra worked on the creatives.