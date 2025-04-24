Josh Hartnett returns to social media only to vanish again?

Josh Hartnett social media hiatus won’t stay long

Josh Hartnett recently appeared on social media after years of ghosting.

To promote his forthcoming action movie, titled Fight or Flight, the 46-year-old renowned Hollywood actor took to his Instagram and uploaded his video, showing his quarter face from below.

Hartnett, who has been making short appearances on social media for the promotion of his film, cheerfully admitted that he does not know anything about the latest social media trends.

The Oppenheimer star went on to clarify that he is also planning on “ghosting” social media following the film’s promotion.

In the video, he said, "Me promoting my film before ghosting social media for another 10 years.”

Explaining his rare appearance on social media, Hartnett also added a caption that read, "When your team insists on a social media content day to promote your new film, Fight or Flight (in theatres May 9), but you don’t get any of these viral trends."

Moreover, the Trap star spoke with PEOPLE magazine last year about choosing privacy over the glitz and glam of the entertainment world and leaving Los Angeles.

He quipped, “Hollywood is more than a place; it's like a state of mind. If you're around people who are constantly talking about the movie business, your life is going to be pretty much one note. And I've never wanted that.”

“I've always wanted to be around ... people generally doing lots of other things that would bring my mind off of my work and force me to grow in different directions,” the Pearl Harbor actor noted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Hartnett lives with his wife, Tasmin Egerton, and their four children in the Hampshire countryside in England.