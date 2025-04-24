Demi Moore breaks silence on torturing her body for years: 'Didn't know what it was'

Demi Moore's 'harsh' relationship with her body comes to light

Demi Moore recently got candid about her diet and the splurge she cannot even think of living without.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine for its World’s Most Beautiful issue, the 62-year-old revealed that she “tortured” her body for the 90s hit movies, such as G.I. Jane, Ghost, Indecent Proposal, and Striptease.

Moore quipped, "I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up, I was really just punishing myself."

Expanding on this, the Substance star added, "And in this desire to dominate it versus now, I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed, trusting relationship with my body."

Moore, who is the mother of three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, reminisced about “just asking to be my natural size because I didn't know what it was anymore" after working on the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

"I had three pregnancies. I had done all of this diet and exercise and controlled and changed it. And I didn't know. So I just let go,” she shared.

In addition, the mother of three stated that her "moment of surrender" came when she "stopped trying to control my food and I really understood what it meant to be in acceptance of my body as it is, even though it's not the body I wanted," emphasising, “I really let go."

Moore starts her day with meditation, journaling and “nutrient-dense food.”

“I don’t eat meat. I do eat eggs. But I think a big part of wellness is really inside out. And I’ve come to realise how important sleep is. I mean, I’m not perfect. I still do drink Red Bull. I do love it. But not many. One,” she said.