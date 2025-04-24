Meghan Markle reflects on TIME 100 summit: ‘Feeling grateful'

Meghan Markle shares BTS moments from TIME100 Summit

Meghan Markle surprised everyone as she was among the speakers at the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex made a stunning appearance in a tan suit. During her conversation at the summit, Meghan discussed her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, lifestyle brand, As Ever, and recently launched podcast Confessions Of a Female Founder.

Now, Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, took to Instagram Reels and shared a glimpse into the TIME100 Summit, along with some behind-the-scenes moments.

The video showcased Meghan and Harry meeting people backstage, with one moment capturing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sharing a kiss.

In the caption, the Duchess of Sussex, wrote, “Feeling grateful for yesterday’s conversation at TIME 100.”

She also teased, “You can read more about my experience at Sussex.com!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020. Since then, the couple have remained focused on building their independent brand and media presence.