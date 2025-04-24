 
Gwyneth Paltrow ditches her infamous diet: 'Just so amazed'

'Marty Supreme' star makes shocking confession about her famous diet

Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow says she's 'a little sick of' THIS diet

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed what she relishes now after being "obsessed with eating very, very healthily."

On the latest episode of her The goop Podcast, the 52-year-old American actress and businesswoman shared that she has become lenient when it comes to what she can and cannot eat and lets herself enjoy certain indulgences.

Expressing her dislike for the paleo and anti-inflammatory diets, Paltrow said, “...Brad [Falchuk] and I became paleo a few years ago now, although I'm a little sick of it — if I'm honest — and getting back into eating some sourdough bread and some cheese.”

“There, I said it, a little pasta. After being strict with it for so long,” she quipped.

Despite having pasta, the Shakespeare in Love star went on to share that she still eats foods which are considered “as whole and fresh as possible” in order to deal with “longer-term inflammation” and “health” issues that she had been suffering from.

She remembered, “I went into hardcore macrobiotics for a certain time. That was an interesting chapter where I got kind of obsessed with eating very, very healthily. I think that was, I was really trying to heal my dad [Bruce Paltrow] by proxy and he just didn't really want anything to do with it."

“I think I was just so amazed that, you know, we had this power in our hands, you know, that if we treated ourselves well and hydrated and ate whole foods that we could just feel so much better. I was sort of intoxicated by that idea, and I still feel that way to this day,” Gwyneth said.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Bruce succumbed to throat cancer in 2002 after fighting against it for years.

