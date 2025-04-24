Photo: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to overshadow Scarlett Johansson's new work

Scarlett Johannson’s new project can reportedly fall victim to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni controversy.

For those unversed, Johansson has made her feature directorial debut with a movie called Eleanor The Great, slated to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which has been produced by Justin Baldoni’s company.

As per the latest report of Daily Mail, the attorney Lisa Bloom weighed in the possibility of Johansson's movie getting impacted by Blake Lively lawsuit.

“The success or failure of this Baldoni produced film will be highly relevant in court,” she began.

“If it flops, Baldoni will blame the Blake Lively lawsuit and point to the failure as an example of the millions of dollars in damages he is seeking,” the lawyer also added.

‘If it succeeds, his theory that he just can't make it in Hollywood because of Blake Lively will be obliterated,” she continued.

Before conclusion, Lisa remarked, “And expect ScarJo and other big names on the film to be subpoenaed to testify at the Lively-Baldoni trial as to the money he makes from the film, and whether the case really cost him as much as he says.”