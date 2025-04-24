Rainey Qualley, Andie MacDowell's shocking relationship comes to light

Rainey Qualley sings praises of her mother Andie MacDowell

Rainey Qualley recently got candid about her relationship with her mother, Andie MacDowell.

The 67-year-old American actress and her 36-year-old daughter, who is also a renowned actress and singer, participated in a photoshoot for PEOPLE’s World's Most Beautiful issue.

The mother-daughter duo posed in MacDowell's vintage Alberta Ferretti gowns, which were first worn by Andie at an event in Spain in 2017.

Rainey said, “My mom’s influenced my taste, the colors that I’m drawn to and just, like, the romanticism that [she] decorates her whole life with.”

Andie shared, "I remember one time when she was living in New York, we were walking down the street, these guys started catcalling her and she didn't have on a scarf and I asked her to cover up, and she reprimanded me, saying it’s not her responsibility to cover up for them. That was a lesson for me.”

The Shut In actress quipped, "The only time she does that anymore is if she thinks my dresses are too short."

"Yeah, I do," Andie, The Way Home star, laughingly admitted.

Before concluding, it is significant to mention that Rainey is set to release her solo song, titled Horse, on May 16; however, her debut album, Before Blue, will come out in August.