Princess Anne shares what Queen Camilla really means to King Charles

Princess Anne praises Queen Camilla role in King Charles' life

Princess Anne opened up about Queen Camilla’s role in helping King Charles, who is currently battling cancer.

In an interview with Tatler, Anne praised Camilla’s role as Queen and the difference she made in King Charles’ life.

Princess Royal said, “Her understanding of her role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding.”

Describing Camilla as “incredibly generous” Anne said, “I'm sure lots of people do say to her what a difference she's made, but that is really true.”

“I’ve known her a long time off and on, and I think she’s been incredibly generous and understanding,” Princess Royal added.

It is worth mentioning that this comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary recently.

During their recent Italy visit, where the King and Queen also marked 20 years to their marriage, Camilla shared the secret to her marriage to Charles.

“What is the secret? I don't know…well… I suppose it's just sort of friendship, really. Laughing at the same things, getting on with life. I suppose doing this [gestures to the engagement] takes up most of the time…,” Camilla said.

“We are always going in different directions, like ships that pass in the night really. We whizz past each other. [But] In fact we have got a bit of a catch-up this afternoon,” she added.