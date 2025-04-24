Julia Garner reveals why she wants to do Marvel film

Julia Garner shares the reason behind her debut in Marvel

Julia Garner will appear as Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It will be her debut in the Marvel franchise.



However, the actress said she had a reason to play a character in a superhero film.

In an interview with EW, the Emmy winner said, "She's so different than anyone I've ever played, and that was also another reason why I wanted to do it."

Julia pointed to her hit shows, "I don't expect everybody to watch Ozark or [Inventing] Anna or The Assistant. Some people are only going to watch certain things, so that's why I want to branch out to every genre, and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to do Marvel — it's reaching a different kind of audience."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 31-year-old said she had basic knowledge about Marvel before signing up for the role.

"I knew the basics of certain comic book characters, [and that] there was the Marvel world and the DC world, and they're very different. I knew about some of the famous comic book characters, some of them I didn't know," the New York native said.

When the offer came, the actress recalled her reaction was of disbelief. "So when I got presented with this opportunity, I was like, "Wait, what? Me?" Yeah, I was in disbelief, almost because it was so cool."

She continued, "I knew who the Silver Surfer was, and I got to know the Silver Surfer more when I signed on to the project. I really dived in."

"I read a lot of the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer comics before starting the project, and I knew that this Fantastic Four was going to be told in a very different way than even the other movies," Julia concluded.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be out on July 25.