Jesse Eisenberg reveals rare details about 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't'

Jesse Eisenberg on what fans expect from 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't'

Jesse Eisenberg has recently shared rare details about Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

In an interview with Collider, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed what fans can expect from the movie.

Sharing that the original cast is returning back to the third sequel, he began, “It kind of shows where we are in life since the last film. On a personal level, it feels like a treat to be able to come back with these people I love so much.”

“Every seven years, we are in a room that turns over and over and, in Abu Dhabi or Macau, or off the coast of Hong Kong, or New Orleans or Paris, whatever, you know, from all these movies,” The Real Pain actor added.

The original cast members returning for the movie include Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman, while Justice Smith, Ariana Greenblatt, and Dominic Sessa, will join the cast as new magicians.

Referring to his on-screen character, he told the outlet, “My character is lured out of retirement by these three younger magicians and is better for it.”

“There's a kind of funny iteration of my character, Atlas, because in this movie I'm not only the same arrogant character, but I'm also leading these three young magicians, and I feel kind of condescending towards them.

“I'm both trying to teach them and shepherd them, but I'm also irritated that they sometimes don't listen to me,” the Oscar nominated explained.

Before concluding, Jesse Eisenberg shared, “There's a kind of interesting shade in this movie to my character, which is one of feeling both competitive with these young people, who I think don't know anything, and then ultimately impressed by what they're able to pull off.”

The Now You See Me: Now You Don't is set to release on November 13, 2025.