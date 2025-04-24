Prince William gets unexpected reaction from royal fans after Easter break

Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter with Kate Middleton and kids

Prince William returned to royal duties after spending Easter with family.

As the Prince of Wales made a surprising return to the royal duties, he greeted royal fans outside the community hub.

William was mobbed by fans, posing for selfies, exchanging hugs, and sharing laughs with locals.

As quoted by Hello! Magazine, as a girl hugged William, she exclaimed, "Let me give you a hug. I see a Prince! A King of England!"

During his visit, William was given a tour of the Mentivity House, opened in March 2024, by the founder, Sayce Holmes-Lewis.

Inside the center, the future King bonded with local children, showing off his competitive side, playing football video games.

Later, the Prince of Wales joined a roundtable hosted by entrepreneur Tim Campbell, praising Mentivity’s work.

"Not everyone has Mentivity on their doorstep. It feels like you guys are there for the wider life lessons, not just school," he said.

William continued, "You are like life coaches, slash apprenticeships – that's what you guys are doing. It's so important."

"Looking around the rest of the country, I can’t think of a place that doesn’t need a Mentivity, and that’s troubling. How do you roll something like this out nationally?" he added.

It is worth mentioning that this marks the first outing of Prince William after Easter break.

William and Kate Middleton spent this year Easter with their family including children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise.

Notably, Prince Williama and Kate Middleton skipped the annual Easter service with King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family.