Where's Kate Middleton?

Prince William made his first appearance since Easter break on Thursday

Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Kate Middleton was nowhere to be seen as Prince William returned to royal duties after long Easter break on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales visited Mentivity House in South London "to see how it provides a safe and inspiring space for young people."

His wife was seen in a short film released by the Kensington Palace last week but it later appeared that the video was made in March.

Princess Catherine's absence from public duties often leaves royal fans worried about her health since she in remission from cancer.

The royal completed her chemotherapy in August and has been making a gradual return to royal duties since then.

She was last seen attending St. Patrick's Day service where she witnessed Irish Guards' parade.

Kate Middleton is also not accompanying her husband to Italy where he would attend the funeral of Pope Francis with other world leaders on Saturday. 


