Prince Harry has accepted fate as Meghan Markle ‘Spare?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expericing different career paths

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 25, 2025

Prince Harry showcased himself as Meghan Markle’s ‘Spare’ during one of their recent outings

The Duke of Sussex, who joined the Duchess on a day out in New York City, is extending his support widely in an anxious gesture.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror : "The huge chip on Harry’s shoulder when he lived as a working royal in the UK was being described and treated as the ‘Spare’.

"So it’s rather poignant to see him acting as a celebrity 'Spare' here as his wife oozes star quality. Yes, he’s supporting Meghan and rightly so, but their arrival protocol here showed Meghan graciously greeting their host with a warm hug while Harry appeared to be ignored.

"He dashed round the car, clutching anxiously at his jacket and he held his hand out to touch his wife to form a double act, but Meghan’s focus was on her host with both her arms raised in an intentional gesture to ‘announce’ her hug, meaning Harry’s hand didn’t meet its mark."

Judi added: "His eyes dropped and he resorted to an alternative, awkward-looking ritual of hiking his pants to avoid looking as though he’d been left hanging. Instead of turning to broker a greeting and intro between Harry and their host, Meghan just turned to walk into the venue, leaving Harry to connect with one arm held out in the air."

