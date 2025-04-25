Billy Ray Cyrus gets honest about Elizabeth Hurley's romance

Billy Ray Cyrus shares insight into her romance with Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus says Elizabeth Hurley reached out to him when he was at his lowest.



In an upcoming interview on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, the country musician will discuss how they became an item.

"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," the singer recounted meeting the actress on 2022’s Christmas in Paradise.



“We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot." he continued. "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different."

But then, Billy said they had not spoken for two years. In the parallel, he was facing a rough time. "I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’

"For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you," he shared. "And in this moment... a friend reached out."

The Some Gave All singer recalled that he "didn't even know the number" of the person who texted him.

It said, "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough, and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner."

Earlier, Elizabeth broke the internet by sharing a post with Billy, revealing they have become a couple.