 
Geo News

Key reason Prince William is attending Pope Francis' funeral, not King

Prince William has decided to go Pope Francis’ funeral instead of King Charles

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 25, 2025

Prince William is going to Pope Francis’ funeral for a poignant reason.

Instead of King Charles, the Prince of Wales is set to attend the final rites of the Pope in Vatican. Royal author Hugo Vickers reveals there is a prominent reason for it.

He tells The Sun: "Well that's all protocol. I mean the Pope didn't come to the Queen's funeral as you remember and actually Prince Charles went to the last, not Pope Benedict, Pope John Paul II's funeral.

"He actually even postponed his service of blessing by a day. would you remember 20 years ago.

"It's absolutely correct that it would be the Prince of Wales who goes. so I'm not at all surprised

"The King doesn't go to those sort of funerals."

Queen Camilla sister makes shocking confession about her royal role
Queen Camilla sister makes shocking confession about her royal role
John Mulaney shares funny take on dinosaurs
John Mulaney shares funny take on dinosaurs
Is Prince Harry just a celebrity 'spare' to Meghan Markle?
Is Prince Harry just a celebrity 'spare' to Meghan Markle?
Camila Cabello pokes fun at Katy Perry's space trip
Camila Cabello pokes fun at Katy Perry's space trip
Where's Kate Middleton?
Where's Kate Middleton?
What kind of woman Ben Affleck is looking for?
What kind of woman Ben Affleck is looking for?
Prince William reveals his expectations of King Charles' music taste video
Prince William reveals his expectations of King Charles' music taste
Royal family's 'blurred' Kate Middleton photo sparks curiosity
Royal family's 'blurred' Kate Middleton photo sparks curiosity