Key reason Prince William is attending Pope Francis' funeral, not King

Prince William is going to Pope Francis’ funeral for a poignant reason.



Instead of King Charles, the Prince of Wales is set to attend the final rites of the Pope in Vatican. Royal author Hugo Vickers reveals there is a prominent reason for it.

He tells The Sun: "Well that's all protocol. I mean the Pope didn't come to the Queen's funeral as you remember and actually Prince Charles went to the last, not Pope Benedict, Pope John Paul II's funeral.

"He actually even postponed his service of blessing by a day. would you remember 20 years ago.

"It's absolutely correct that it would be the Prince of Wales who goes. so I'm not at all surprised

"The King doesn't go to those sort of funerals."