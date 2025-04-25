 
Bianca Censori makes strong demands in front of Kanye West

Reports say Bianca Censori is asserting her independence amid Ye's meltdown online

Lifestyle News Desk
April 25, 2025

All appears to be not good in the marriage of Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

According to The Mirror, the Yeezy architect wants to pursue a solo career in the fashion world, but Ye has been blocking it for quite some time because he doesn’t want her to work without him.

Now, the Australian-born has upped the ante by threatening to dump him if the Donda hitmaker did not support her ambition.

“She wants more freedom. If he doesn’t accept, she’ll leave and move on," the bird chirped.

Reports say the Grammy winner is somewhat backing down from his rigid stance.

In line with this, the pair's recent appearance in Spain was said to be “crisis talks.”

Aside from this, two fashion houses have engaged the year-old for reportedly their ambassadorial posts.

But they have allegedly made it clear the offer will stand without Ye's involvement.

On this, the source said, “Bianca has felt stuck in a cage. She doesn’t want to just be Kanye’s wife and nothing else.”

“She’s happy he finally accepted her wishes. Bianca is very smart and misses her independence. Hopefully, this marks a new chapter for her," the insider concluded.

