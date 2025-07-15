 
Hannah Waddingham reflects on new 'Ted Lasso' season

Hannah Waddingham opens up about returning to the new season of 'Ted Lasso'

July 15, 2025

Hannah Waddingham reflects on new Ted Lasso season
Hannah Waddingham reflects on new 'Ted Lasso' season

Many at Ted Lasso believed that season three would be the show's last, including Hannah Waddingham, who played Rebecca Welton.

However, that turned out not to be the case as the comedy show is renewed for a new season.

Appearing on the premiere of Smurfs, she weighed in on the renewal, “It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it.”

She continued, “I was hankering and hankering and hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone, where she was going to. She’s my girl. She’s in my bloodstream, so I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed.”

“I can’t wait to get involved with that and put my penneth in and go shopping for her looks," the actress added.

Earlier, Jason Sudeikis, the lead star of the show, shared a statement about the series returning for its fourth season.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Meanwhile, it remains unclear when season 4 of Ted Lasso will be released.

