Kelly Clarkson mocks Ben Affleck for struggling to dance in new film

Ben Affleck reportedly needed "multiple instructors" to teach him line dancing for his new film The Accountant 2.

Affleck, 52, was promoting his new film with costar Jon Bernthal on The Kelly Clarkson Show when the host took a jibe at the former Batman star.

"Watching you play the brother watching him was almost as entertaining as watching him line dance," Clarkson, 43, told the duo, who reprise their roles as Christian Wolff and Brax in the action-packed thriller.

Meanwhile, Bernthal, 48, said he initially thought, "there's no way this is making this is making it into the movie" when he read the line dancing scene in the script.

He then remarked that seeing Affleck getting onto action on the dance floor was "so beautiful."

Clarkson added to the banter, asking Affleck why he needed "multiple instructors," to which the Oscar winner quipped "I did not need multiple instructors."

The host then demonstrated some line dancing herself, to which the Argo star then asked, "Does that look easy to you?"

The Accountant 2 hits theaters on April 25, 2025.