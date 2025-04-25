Gwen Stefani admits to 'third party' involvement in Blake Shelton marriage

Gwen Stefani makes startling admission about Blake Shelton marriage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seek help to make their marriage work.

The country singer recently revealed an advice about love that has been keeping her marriage running smoothly.

“Make sure you have a third party,” Stefani said in a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

However, the singer didn't mean professional help but rather spiritual as she looked up and pointed one finger to the sky, seemingly referring to God.

Stefani, 55, and Shelton, 48, began dating in 2015 after the duo first met on The Voice. Both musicians were newly divorced at the time.

The couple then announced their engagement in October 2020 and married the following year in June.

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, 59, and ended their 13-year union over his alleged affair with their nanny. Meanwhile, Shelton had filed for divorce from his second wife, Miranda Lambert, just weeks before Stefani.

Stefani is already mom to three sons: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, whom she shares with her ex.