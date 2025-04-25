Prince Harry, Meghan Markle trying to 'pinpoint' moment public turned on them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were once seen as the perfect modern royal couple, however, things changed after some decisions the couple had to take for their lives.

In the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, Harry only appears in the final episode, joining Meghan at a small brunch as they shared a sweet hug.

According to Closer Weekly, while the moment is sweet, it highlights how much has changed for the couple once loved by everyone.

Since stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 for a life in the US, Harry and Meghan are still trying to find their place and rebuild their image.

“The world fell in love with the handsome prince and the American actress, that was the fantasy,” a friend of the duo told the publication.

They added that Harry and Meghan “have tried to pinpoint the moment the public turned on them.”

The insider continued: “The best they can come up with is when they started to speak up for themselves, but the last straw was when Harry left England.”

“It was seen as a betrayal and he broke his grandmother’s heart. That along with Harry’s book and the Oprah interview — their fairy tale never recovered.”