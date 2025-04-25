Meghan Markle reveals what she wants for adult versions of Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle explains her hopes and dreams for Archie, Lilibet childhood and mansion move

Meghan Markle finally lets fans in on the real reason she chose not to shoot With Love, Meghan in her personal kitchen, and instead opted for an $8 million mansion, and reportedly it was for her childrens’ sakes.

The conversation as a whole happened while the Duchess was on stage with Time CEO Jessica Sibley for the New York City TIME100 Summit.

In that conversation she explained her thought process behind this move and was quoted saying, “When people say, 'Why didn't you [film in] your house?' Well, I have kids coming home for their nap and 80 people in the kitchen isn't really the childhood memory I'd want for them to have.”

Plus “we were really fortunate to find something close by she also gushed before calling it “how I take care of myself.”

For those unversed, Meghan also admitted that its important for her to make a “very conscious effort to create boundaries” for her “wellbeing, and mental health” as a woman and mother because she hopes to be a ‘role model’.



