Nikki Glaser reacts to Blue Origin's star-studded space flight

Nikki Glaser reveals why she doesn't dream of going to space

Nikki Glaser revealed that she would never go to space after Blue Origin faced criticism for sending an all-female crew into space.

Speaking to E! News on Thursday, the comedian and actress shared that she has big dreams after being named on the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list.

The 40-year-old joked that her next step is to go to “space.”

“Just kidding, no, no, I do not want to go to space,” Nikki clarified to the outlet on the red carpet.

“Not only because of the backlash I will face, but I just have no interest in going to space,” she further said.

Nikki added that she wants to "enjoy her success" after a rewarding year career-wise.

“I want to enjoy the riches of my success. I think I’ve been just trying to maintain it, like ‘don’t go away,’ and I haven’t, like, really enjoyed any of it, like you’re just trying to keep it,” she said. “I want to relax and let it in a bit.”

For those unversed, Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn were the women who traveled to space for 10 minutes in April.