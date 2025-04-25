Blake Lively speaks on violence against women amid Justin Baldoni feud

Blake Lively addresses uncomfortable truth about women safety

Blake Lively is named as one the TIME 100 most influential people of 2025.

At the TIME gala 100, she delivered an almost six-minute’ powerful speech on women’s safety.

While delivering the speech the Gossip Girl actress candidly shared her mother, Elaine Lively's survival story, who survived from ‘worst crime someone can commit against a woman.’

Referring to her legal battle with Baldoni, Lively said, "I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum. What I speak to you separately is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice today.”

Emphasizing the importance of how we respond to emotional and physical abuse, she shared that her mother took a stand for herself, inspired by an unknown woman who had survived the same circumstance.

"The woman painfully and graphically shared how she escaped. And because of hearing that woman speak about her experience instead of shutting down in fear and unfair shame, my mom is alive today. She was saved by a woman whose name she'll never know," she said.

However, the 37-year-old actress revealed that her mother never received justice from her co-worker 'who attempted to take her life.'

Moreover, Lively asked the audience to vow to stand with survivers of physical and emotional abuse.

Also, she said we "break our daughters’ hearts" when we tell them the reality that we "will likely never be safe at work, at home, in a parking lot in a medical office, or online."

So "never underestimate a woman's ability to endure pain," the Hollywood actress concluded by saying.