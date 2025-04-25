Prince Harry regrets exposing Royal family secrets in bombshell memoir

Prince Harry feeling the weight of memoir confessions

Prince Harry is said to be having second thoughts about sharing secrets and private conversations of Royal family members in his memoir and other interviews.

According to recent report, the Duke of Sussex continues to feel the emotional weight of his estrangement from King Charles and Prince William.

A pal of the Duke told Closer Magazine that he “regrets some of the things he shared in his memoir and interviews.”

However, insider claim that a reunion with the monarch or the Prince of Wales “seems unlikely.”

They noted that Harry remains devoted to Meghan. “Harry gave up a lot for love,” the insider said, adding that his estrangement from family still hurts him.

“Harry has a few regrets about things he said about his family in his book and in interviews,” added the friend.

“But at this point, the rift with the royal family is here to stay. There’s no reconciliation in sight,” they said.

“They’ve questioned some of their decisions many times, but they know in their hearts that they belong together,” the source said.

“The one thing they love more than anything is their children. When they feel like times are tough and the world is against them, they look at their children and all the doubts just fade away.”