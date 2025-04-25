Sarah Ferguson shares her new resolve with Eugenie and Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson has shared her fresh resolve as she visited Teenage Cancer Trust with her daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

Sharing photos of her visit with Eugenie and Beatrice on Instagram, the Duchess of York said, “All three of us were all incredibly moved by the strength and spirit of the young people and families we met, and so heartened to see the high spirits and positivity that filled the unit.”

She also praised NHS staff and charity teams, saying “The dedication of the NHS staff and Teenage Cancer Trust teams was truly inspiring.”

Sarah said it was an absolute honour to return to the T12 Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Unit at @uclh, which she opened in 2005, this time with “my beloved daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.”

“I was so proud to stand beside them as fellow Honorary Patrons of @teenage_cancer, united in our commitment to raising awareness of the unique challenges young people face when diagnosed with cancer.”

She went on saying “I’ve been on my own cancer journey, so I have some understanding of what these incredible youngsters are going through.”

“I’m determined that we improve this situation and have signed @teenage_cancer’s open letter to Health Secretary @wesstreeting.”