Photo: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star got candid about secret wedding

Gavin Casalegno, who stars as Jeremiah Fisher, in the show The Summer I Turned Pretty, got candid about his married life.

While promoting his recent launch of a clothing line, the actor explained why he decided to keep his relationship private in a chat with Page Six.

He began, “I’ve done the opposite [before] where it was more public and weighed the pros and cons."

“I think your personal life and your work life should be separate. That’s just really something I took to heart,” Gavin added.

“We really want to grow in private and not in the public eye because sometimes when you’re in the public eye, you can’t get out of it,” Gavin continued.

Before signing off from the chat, he revealed, “So why not just make the most of it and deepen that relationship rather than let the public have their opinions?”

He even shared details about his first year of marriage with his wife, Cheyanne Casalegno, stating, “It’s so fun.”

“A lot of time, people say the first year of marriage is the hardest, but being able to work on Kai Lo and the passion projects that we have actually made it really enjoyable and has helped us get on the same page creatively,” he shared before moving to a new topic.