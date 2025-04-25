Meghan Markle's public image attacked: ‘Prince Harry doesn't even want to be here'

Meghan Markle warned her husband appears to have a different desire than her

Prince Harry has just been hit with an accusation about his alleged love for money and how this “appetite” is leading him to make some “disastrous decisions.”

The accusations have come from the founding editor for The Daily Beast Tina Brown, and in her conversation with The Daily Telegraph, she referenced a friend of Princess Diana, and her feelings towards the whole thing.

According to Ms Brown, this friend even think Prince Harry’s wife “looks ridiculous” on With Love, Meghan, and he “really misses being a prince.”

This is not the first time comments about the Sussexes’ desire for a reconciliation has been brought up.

According to a recent report by Life & Style, insiders claim “Harry is still trying to work out the security issues so his kids can go to the U.K. safely” because “He and Meghan really do want to spend some quality time in his homeland.”

This comes despite the couple noting missing “the stuffy pomp and splendor of royal life,” because on the other end of it, “they do regret the absence of family and their connection to England,” the source explained. “Slowly but surely, they are working towards a royal reunion. The signs are all there.”